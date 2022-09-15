Seven lifestyle habits to reduce risk of dementia in people with diabetes

In adults with type 2 diabetes a combination of seven healthy lifestyle habits, including sleeping seven to nine hours per day, exercising regularly, and having frequent social interaction, was related with a decreased risk of dementia.

The findings of the study were published in the online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

"Type 2 diabetes is a worldwide epidemic that affects one in 10 adults, and having diabetes is known to increase a person's risk of developing dementia," said study author Yingli Lu, MD, PhD, of Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine in China.

"We investigated whether a broad combination of healthy lifestyle habits could offset that dementia risk and found that people with diabetes who incorporated seven healthy lifestyle habits into their lives had a lower risk of dementia than people with diabetes who did not lead healthy lives," he added.