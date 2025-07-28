3 foods to eat for healthy kidneys
Physicians say kidneys are the screens in the body that filters all nitrogen-based waste and excess fluids. They help regulate blood pressure by maintaining the balance of bodily fluids and electrolytes, keeping the body energised and functional.
So, it is crucial to keep your kidneys healthy to ensure overall wellbeing. According to American chiropractor and health author Eric Berg, who is widely known for his writings and videos on nutrition, there are three key foods that are particularly important for kidney health:
1. Cucumber
Keeping the body refreshed is vital for maintaining healthy kidneys. And cucumber is a well-known food really effective for staying hydrated.
Cucumber can be eaten both as a fruit and a vegetable. It contains about 95 per cent water, making it an easy option for hydration. The water content in cucumber helps flush out waste like uric acid and creatinine from the body.
Compared to other water-rich vegetables, consuming cucumber is relatively safe. It contains very few calories, so there's no risk of weight gain even when consumed in large quantities.
To maintain healthy kidney function, you should regularly consume cucumber in any form possible, whether as cucumber-infused water, salads, or other preparations.
2. Lemon
There’s a popular saying in English, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” It means when met with problems in life try to turn them into possibilities just as lemons open great possibilities for kidney health. Lemon water is a highly beneficial drink for kidney.
Lemon is rich in Vitamin C and citric acid, both of which reduce the risk of kidney stone formation. Studies have shown that drinking the juice of two lemons daily, or half a cup of lemon water, increases citrate levels in the urine, which helps prevent stone formation.
Adding lemon to your meals, drinking lemon-infused water or tea can bring these benefits. Regular consumption of lemon water can reduce uric acid levels in the body, easing kidney inflammation also. However, those with acidity, gas, or other gastric issues should consult a physician before consuming lemon.
3. Parsley
Parsley, which resembles coriander leaves, is a highly beneficial medicinal herb. It plays an effective role in supporting kidney function.
Parsley leaves contain antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress, a condition where harmful reactive oxygen species or free radicals damage the body’s cells. This oxidative stress can also harm the kidneys.
Parsley contains three plant-based flavonoids- apigenin, luteolin, and quercetin. All three of them are known as powerful antioxidant and have anti-inflammatory properties.
In 2017, a study on rats showed that those fed parsley-rich diets had reduced urinary calcium levels (which help form kidney stones), expelled more protein waste, and urinated more frequently with increased pH levels.
A 2024 study found that parsley not only reduces oxidative stress but also improves metabolism and helps fight various bacterial and fungal infections. Overall, this medicinal herb plays a valuable role in preventing kidney infections and chronic kidney diseases.
So, if you want to take care of your kidneys, start adjusting your diet today by including cucumber, lemon, and parsley.