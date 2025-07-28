3 foods to eat for healthy kidneys

Physicians say kidneys are the screens in the body that filters all nitrogen-based waste and excess fluids. They help regulate blood pressure by maintaining the balance of bodily fluids and electrolytes, keeping the body energised and functional.

So, it is crucial to keep your kidneys healthy to ensure overall wellbeing. According to American chiropractor and health author Eric Berg, who is widely known for his writings and videos on nutrition, there are three key foods that are particularly important for kidney health: