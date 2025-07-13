Eat these four foods regularly to keep blood pressure under control
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a major risk factor for several chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. While medication is often necessary, experts say that lifestyle changes—especially dietary choices—can play a critical role in managing blood pressure levels.
Factors such as stress, excessive salt intake, obesity, smoking, and alcohol consumption are all known to increase blood pressure. However, a healthy diet can help counteract these effects and support cardiovascular health.
According to a report by a media outlet, cardiologist Sanjay Bhojraj has identified four specific foods that can help naturally lower blood pressure when included regularly in your diet.
Avocado
Avocados are rich in potassium and magnesium, two minerals essential for maintaining healthy blood pressure. “Potassium helps balance sodium levels in the body and reduces strain on blood vessels. Eating avocados in your daily diet, whether in salads, smoothies, or as a spread, can help lower blood pressure naturally,” says physician Bhojraj.
Banana
Bananas are well-known for their high potassium content, which contributes to vascular health. “Bananas can help control blood pressure. Their high potassium content helps relax blood vessels and reduces stress on the cardiovascular system,” physician Bhojraj notes.
Leafy Greens
Leafy greens are a rich source of nitrates, which help improve blood flow and reduce blood pressure. “Leafy greens are rich in nitrates. They improve blood flow and ultimately lower blood pressure. So include a variety of leafy greens in your diet,” he advises.
Garlic
Garlic contains a compound called allicin, which has been shown to have cardiovascular benefits. “Garlic compounds like allicin help relax blood vessels and improve circulation, which can lower blood pressure over time,” says physician Bhojraj.
Experts recommend combining these dietary choices with other healthy habits to effectively manage blood pressure and reduce the risk of serious health complications.