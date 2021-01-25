Exercising muscle may ward off chronic inflammation on its own

Human muscle has an innate ability to ward off the damaging effects of chronic inflammation when exercised, a new study suggests.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, indicates that inflammation is not inherently good or bad. When the body is injured, an initial low-level inflammation response clears away debris and helps tissue rebuild.

“Our engineered muscle platform is modular, meaning we can mix and match various types of cells and tissue components if we want to. But in this case, we discovered that the muscle cells were capable of taking anti-inflammatory actions all on their own,” said researcher Nenad Bursac, Professor at Duke University.

Among many molecules that can cause inflammation, one pro-inflammatory molecule in particular, interferon gamma, has been associated with various types of muscle wasting and dysfunction.