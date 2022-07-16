Beat the heat with a perfect summer diet

The extreme heat gas disrupted our everyday lives. All sorts of physical and health complications can arise in summer. Many suffer from dehydration, diarrhoea, dysentery, constipation, skin problems, allergies, sleep disturbance and exhaustion during this season.

On top of that, Eid-ul-Azha is just over. People ate a lot of red meat, oily food, deep fried food and processed food during Eid. Such food increases the heat. Excessive meat intake can create various intestinal problems including digestive issues and acidity.

Therefore to remain fit in summer, a proper diet has to be followed. Food that is easily digested and with high water content is best at this time.