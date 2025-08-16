Food to avoid for preventing colon cancer

These compounds increase the risk of cancer. Therefore, instead of eating fish and meat that are burnt, roasted, or fried, they should be cooked in a curry or stew.

Acrylamide is formed in foods that are fried or baked at high temperatures, such as french fries, crackers, chips, and oil-fried biscuits.

The rate of acrylamide formation is higher in foods that are fried more than twice. Regularly consuming such foods increases the risk of digestive system cancers.