Food to avoid for preventing colon cancer
The number of people affected by colon cancer has increased significantly. There is a close relationship between this type of cancer and dietary habits.
Research shows that some chemical components responsible for colon cancer are ingested through our food.
How to eat different foods
When cooking meat at high temperatures, compounds called heterocyclic amines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons are formed.
These compounds are especially produced in higher amounts when grilling, roasting kebabs over an open flame, or frying at high temperatures.
These compounds increase the risk of cancer. Therefore, instead of eating fish and meat that are burnt, roasted, or fried, they should be cooked in a curry or stew.
Acrylamide is formed in foods that are fried or baked at high temperatures, such as french fries, crackers, chips, and oil-fried biscuits.
The rate of acrylamide formation is higher in foods that are fried more than twice. Regularly consuming such foods increases the risk of digestive system cancers.
Acrylamide formation
When ''starchy'' foods are cooked at temperatures above 120°C, acrylamide can form. This happens due to a reaction between carbohydrates and the amino acid asparagine.
You should stop eating carbohydrate-rich foods that have been fried at high temperatures. Do not eat food that has been fried a second time.
Nitrates and nitrites
Processed meats like sausages, ham, bacon, and hot dogs contain chemical preservatives called nitrates and nitrites.
At high temperatures, these form nitrosamines, which can increase the risk of cancer. Therefore, you should avoid processed foods.
Pesticides
Various pesticides contain organophosphates. When used as pesticides, these can remain on vegetables and fruits. Consuming these foods without cleaning them properly can increase the risk of cancer.
Therefore, you should refrain from eating foods that have had excessive pesticides applied to them.
Alcohol consumption and cancer risk
When a person drinks too much alcohol, the body cannot process it, leading to the creation of acetaldehyde.
This substance damages DNA and activates cancer-causing genes. The acetaldehyde naturally present in food is not harmful to the body.
However, the excess acetaldehyde produced from drinking alcohol is dangerous to one's health. Therefore, one should refrain from drinking alcohol and alcohol-rich beverages.
*Md. Iqbal Hossain is a senior nutrition officer at Chittagong Diabetic General Hospital.