Cancer medication helps to fight against malaria

A group of UCF researchers are looking to use cancer pharmaceuticals to hasten the development of fresh, life-saving malaria treatments because the disease is getting more and more resistant to existing medications. The findings of the study were published in the ACS Infectious Diseases journal.

Malaria, one of the most prevalent infectious diseases in the world, is a potentially fatal condition brought on by parasites of the Plasmodium species and spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes. It causes more over 600,000 fatalities annually, primarily in sub-Saharan Africa. Around 80 per cent of these fatalities involve youngsters under the age of five.

"Over time, genetic mutation of the malaria parasite makes it resistant to current drugs," Chakrabarti says.