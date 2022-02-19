Fitness sensor that monitors health

Perspiration is basically sweating from sweat glands, often in response to heat, exercise or stress. Researchers have developed a fitness sensor that monitors the sweat of a person and keeps a check on their health.

The study was published in the journal, 'Small Methods'. Ultrathin nanomaterials, known as MXenes, are poised to make it easier to monitor a person's well-being by analyzing their perspiration.

While they share a similar two-dimensional nature to graphene, MXenes are composed of non-toxic metals, such as titanium, in combination with carbon or nitrogen atoms. With naturally high conductivity and strong surface charges, MXenes are attractive candidates for biosensors that can detect small changes to chemical concentrations.