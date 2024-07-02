Quieter or Louder office space beneficial for office employees!

According to a recent study undertaken by academics at the Universities of Arizona and Kansas, working at a busy coffee shop may be healthier than working in a quiet office. The study shows, rather inevitably, that office noise has a detrimental impact on employee well-being. However, the study reveals that total stillness is not conducive to a healthy workplace.

The sweet spot for office noise? About 50 decibels, roughly equivalent to birdsong or the pitter-patter of moderate rain.

"Everybody knows that loud noise is stressful, and, in fact, extremely loud noise is harmful to your ear," said study co-author Esther Sternberg, director of the UArizona Institute on Place, Wellbeing & Performance, adding, "But what was new about this is that with even low levels of sound -- less than 50 decibels -- the stress response is higher."

The study -- part of a larger workplace well-being research project led by Sternberg -- suggests that if employers intend to build or redesign their office spaces with employee health and well-being in mind, they might want to consult acoustical engineers who can help them dial in conditions for good environmental sound, said Sternberg, who is also director of research for the UArizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine and a member of the university's BIO5 Institute.