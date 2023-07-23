Flexible, friendly workplace culture makes for better remote work

The pandemic forced many people to work from home, but it wasn't always a pleasant situation.

Remote work has numerous advantages, including more flexibility, inclusion for parents and people with disabilities, and work-life balance. It can, however, cause issues with teamwork, communication, and the overall work environment.

New research from the Georgia Institute of Technology used data from the employee review website Glassdoor to determine what made remote work successful.

Companies that catered to employees' interests, gave employees independence, fostered collaboration and had flexible policies were most likely to have strong remote workplaces.