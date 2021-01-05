Frequent travel will make you 7% more happier than others

IANS
New York
People wearing protective masks travel in an open ski lift, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the ski resort of Zermatt, Switzerland 21 November, 2020
People wearing protective masks travel in an open ski lift, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the ski resort of Zermatt, Switzerland 21 November, 2020Reuters

Do you travel frequently? If so, then there are chances that you are leading a much happier life than those who don’t venture out at all—a whole 7 per cent more—reveals a new study.

The study, published in the journal Tourism Analysis, showed that participants who reported regularly traveling at least 120 kms away from home also reported being about 7 per cent happier when asked about their overall well-being than those who reported traveling very rarely.

“While things like work, family life and friends play a bigger role in overall reports of well-being, the accumulation of travel experiences does appear to have a small yet noticeable effect on self-reported life satisfaction,” said Chun-Chu (Bamboo) Chen, Assistant Professor at Washington State University.

“It really illustrates the importance of being able to get out of your routine and experience new things,” he added.

Advertisement

For the study, the participants in the study were asked about the importance of travel in their lives, how much time they spent looking into and planning future vacations, and how many trips they went on over a year.

They were also asked about their perceived life satisfaction.

Out of the 500 survey participants, a little over half reported going on more than four pleasure trips a year. Only 7 per cent of respondents did not take any vacations.

As travel restrictions due to COVID-19 begin to relax in the future, the research could have important implication for both tourists and the tourism industry.

Based on the results of the study, Chen said travel companies, resorts and even airlines could launch social media campaigns, such as creating hashtags about the scientific benefits of vacation, to spark people’s interest in discussing their opinions about travel.

Previous studies have examined the stress relief, health and wellness benefits of tourism experiences, but they have tended to examine the effect of a single trip or vacation.

“This research shows the more people talk about and plan vacations the more likely they are to take them,” Chen said.

“If you are like me and chomping at the bit to get out of dodge and see someplace new, this research will hopefully be some additional good motivation to start planning your next vacation,” he added.

Advertisement

More News

Asia’s first virtual fitness festival begins in India

Asia’s first virtual fitness festival begins in India

40pc people know about handwashing with water and soap: BBS survey

40pc people know about handwashing with water and soap: BBS survey

Vaping linked to mental fog: Studies

This file photo taken on 2 October 2018 shows a man exhaling smoke from an electronic cigarette in Washington, DC. New York became the second US state to ban flavored e-cigarettes Tuesday, following several deaths linked to vaping that have raised fears about a product long promoted as less harmful than smoking. Photo: AFP

Medicinal cannabis for relief from menstrual cramps

In this Thursday 12 April photo, workers work in a greenhouse growing cannabis plants at Glass House Farms in Carpinteria, California, US. Photo: AP