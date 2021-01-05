Frequent travel will make you 7% more happier than others

Do you travel frequently? If so, then there are chances that you are leading a much happier life than those who don’t venture out at all—a whole 7 per cent more—reveals a new study.

The study, published in the journal Tourism Analysis, showed that participants who reported regularly traveling at least 120 kms away from home also reported being about 7 per cent happier when asked about their overall well-being than those who reported traveling very rarely.

“While things like work, family life and friends play a bigger role in overall reports of well-being, the accumulation of travel experiences does appear to have a small yet noticeable effect on self-reported life satisfaction,” said Chun-Chu (Bamboo) Chen, Assistant Professor at Washington State University.

“It really illustrates the importance of being able to get out of your routine and experience new things,” he added.