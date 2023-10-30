How broccoli sprouts are useful

Do you recall hearing from your parents to "eat your greens, they are good for you"? They certainly had a good idea.

Due to their organosulfur compounds, such as glucosinolates and isothiocyanates, which exhibit a wide range of bioactivities including antioxidant activity, cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, one of the most popular vegetables in the United States, are linked to lower risks of diseases like diabetes and cancer.

However, few studies have focused on the endogenous content of polysulfide in broccoli sprouts.