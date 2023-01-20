Reducing calories more effective than intermittent fasting for weight loss

According to a research, the number and quantity of meals are more important predictors of weight gain or reduction than the interval between meals. The findings of the study were published in an open-access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.

According to the senior study author Wendy L Bennett, MD, MPH, an associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, although 'time-restricted eating patterns' - known as intermittent fasting - are popular, rigorously designed studies have not yet determined whether limiting the total eating window during the day helps to control weight.

This study evaluated the association between time from the first meal to last meal with weight change. Nearly 550 adults (18 years old or older) from three health systems in Maryland and Pennsylvania with electronic health records were enrolled in the study.

Participants had at least one weight and height measurement registered in the two years prior to the study's enrollment period (February-July 2019).

Overall, most participants (80 per cent) reported they were white adults; 12 per cent self-reported as Black adults; and about 3 per cent self-identified as Asian adults.