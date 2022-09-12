Eating a big breakfast might not help with weight loss.

There's the old saying in dieting that one must ‘breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dine like a pauper’, based on the belief that consuming the bulk of daily calories in the morning optimises weight loss by burning calories more efficiently and quickly.

But according to a new study, whether a person eats their largest meal early or late in the day does not affect the way their body metabolises calories. However, people who ate their largest meal in the morning did report feeling less hungry later in the day, which could foster easier weight loss in the real world.

"There are a lot of myths surrounding the timing of eating and how it might influence either body weight or health," says senior author professor Alexandra Johnstone, a researcher in the field of appetite control at the Rowett Institute, University of Aberdeen, Scotland.