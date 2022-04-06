Good hydration reduces long-term risks for heart failure

Staying well-hydrated might be associated with a reduced risk of developing heart failure. New findings of the research have suggested that consuming sufficient amounts of fluids throughout life not only supports essential body functioning but may also reduce the risk of severe heart problems in the future.

The research was published in the study, 'European Heart Journal'. Heart failure, a chronic condition that develops when the heart does not pump enough blood for the body's needs, affects millions of people all over the world. It is also more common among adults ages 65 and older.

"Similar to reducing salt intake, drinking enough water and staying hydrated are ways to support our hearts and may help reduce long-term risks for heart disease," said Natalia Dmitrieva, PhD, the lead study author and a researcher in the Laboratory of Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of NIH.