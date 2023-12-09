Do moringa leaves really control diabetes?

Moringa leaves, fruits, flowers and seeds have various nutritional benefits as well as medicinal qualities.
The leaves of the moringa tree are already in vast use but nowadays it is used the most as diabetes medicine.
But it’s still unclear how effective moringa leaves are to control diabetes.
Methods of using moringa leaves
· Moringa leaves are consumed raw, extracting the juice, mixing powdered leaves with tea, cooking as lentilw or spinach, making sauce or soup and as salads.
Effectiveness on diabetes
· It keeps the blood sugar level normal after two hours of eating on an empty stomach.
· Reduces the use of insulin for those who use insulin.
· Increases the secretion of insulin from the pancreas.
Doubts
· There’s a lack of adequate research supporting the idea that moringa leaves control diabetes.
· Research hasn’t produce desired results.
· Some studies showed that excessive use of moringa leaves can cause harm to the liver and the kidney.
· In some cases, the problem of allergy can turn so severe that it poses fatal risks.
· It has been found in research that taking seven grams or half a teaspoon of moringa can cause vitamins or mineral poisoning.
· In what maximum dose and for how many days it can be consumed couldn’t be confirmed.
· Consuming it in what amount can cause the poisoning is still unknown.
When to refrain from consuming Moringa leaves
· In case of thyroid hormone deficiency
· In case of liver conditions
· In pregnancy
· In case of super low level of blood sugar
Cautions
· Those who consume moringa leaves alongside diabetes medicine face the risk of hypoglycemia.
· Consuming only moringa leaves and not diabetes medicine, can lead to diabetes remaining uncontrolled for a longer period and thus create diabetes-related complications.
· Before consuming moringa leaves for diabetes control one must consult a physician. Consuming moringa leaves without physician’s recommendation can increase health risks.