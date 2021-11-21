How hypertension might increase risk of developing epilepsy

According to a recent study by a team of international researchers, hypertension may double an adult's risk of developing epilepsy.

The findings were published in the journal Epilepsies. In the study of 2,986 US adults with an average age of 58 years, 55 new cases of epilepsy were identified during an average follow-up of 19 years. Hypertension, defined as the presence of elevated blood pressure or the use of antihypertensive medications, was linked to nearly two-fold higher risk of epilepsy.