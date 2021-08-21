How many hours of sleep do your child really need?

Do your children wake up late every day? Then, you should be happy as it is a good sign that your child is sleeping well. But you have to worry when the child fails to wake up even after several alarms and you literally have to drag your child out of the bed. There are many children who fail to get sound sleep at night and feel lethargic and are unable to focus on studies during day time.

Is your kid unable to concentrate on studies or do their daily chores with ease? Then, he or she must encounter sleep problems. Yes, you have heard right. Many children become night owls, and that takes a toll on their overall well-being. Sleep is vital for young children.