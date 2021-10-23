How to increase kids' vegetables, fruits intake

The first was simply adding 50 per cent more to fruit and vegetable side dishes at kids' meals throughout the day. The second was substituting 50 per cent more fruits and vegetables for an equivalent weight of the other foods. For example, if they added 50 grams of veggies to the lunch meal, they also subtracted 50 grams of mac and cheese.

The researchers found that adding more fruit and vegetable side dishes resulted in the kids eating 24 per cent more veggies and 33 per cent more fruit compared to the control menus. Substituting fruits and veggies for some of the other foods resulted in kids consuming 41 per cent more veggies and 38 per cent more fruit.