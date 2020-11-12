How to protect oneself from air pollution

Air pollution is a mixture of different solid particles and gases that are released in the air in the form of pollutants. These pollutants are detrimental to human health and are also harmful for the planet. The risks of air pollution can range from higher diseases to rise in temperatures.

Some examples of common pollutants are smoke, soot, pollen, methane, mold, and carbon dioxide. Besides these there are various other common pollutants which may be harmful to us and to the planet. Air pollution is caused by vehicle exhaust fumes, fossil fuel-based plants, exhaust from industrial plants and factories, natural causes, or household activities.

Poor air quality has detrimental effects, it kills people. According to a survey by WHO, worldwide, poor air quality caused an estimated 4.2 million premature deaths in the year 2016. One may think that outdoor air pollution poses major threat to human health. However, indoor smoke is an ongoing health threat to approximately 3 billion people who cook and heat their houses by burning biomass, kerosene and coal, in India 65.53 percent of the population belongs to rural areas and are therefore dependent on either of the mentioned materials.