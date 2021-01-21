How to take care of your thyroid glands

Do you constantly feel run down, exhausted and cold when others are warm? This so happens when the thyroid gland isn't working as well as it should be, you don't feel well. You end up putting on tons of weight irrespective of trying extremely hard despite trying very hard to keep your weight in the limit. These could be signs of Hypothyroidism.

Hypothyroidism occurs when your thyroid gland produces too little thyroid hormone. These hormones are needed to keep your organs functioning properly, which is why you feel dull and low, when they are in short supply.

Many times, most women do not realise that they have a thyroid problem and therefore bring about no change in their lifestyle. While there is no substitute for getting a proper diagnosis and starting hormone replacement treatment if you have hypothyroidism, leading a healthier lifestyle and following a strict routine will help you feel better faster.

One of the first things you need to do is get your diet in order. Nutrition and eating "well" plays the most important role in driving optimum functioning of the Thyroid gland.