Too much insulin can be as dangerous as too little

A little more than a century has gone since the discovery of insulin, and since then hormone's therapeutic abilities have grown and refined. Insulin is a critical treatment for type-1 diabetes and, in many cases, type 2 diabetes. According to the American Diabetes Association, 8.4 million Americans use insulin.

One hundred years of research have greatly advanced medical and biochemical understanding of how insulin works and what happens when it is lacking, but the reverse, how potentially fatal insulin hyper-responsiveness is prevented, has remained a persistent mystery.

In a new study, published in the April 20, 2023 online edition of Cell Metabolism, a team of scientists at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, with colleagues elsewhere, describe a key player in the defence mechanism that safeguards us against excessive insulin in the body.