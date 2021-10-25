Illness related messages significant motivators for exercise

Fitness apps that emphasize illness- or death-related messaging are more likely to be effective in motivating participation than are social stigma, obesity, or financial cost messaging, according to a recent study led by researchers at the University of Waterloo.

The study, 'The Relationship between Perceived Health Message Motivation and Social Cognitive Beliefs in Persuasive Health Communication', was published in the journal Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI) and was authored by Oyibo, with Julita Vassileva, a persuasive system design professor at the University of Saskatchewan, assisting with the data collection.