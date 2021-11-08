Insomnia riskier for highly fatal brain aneurysm ruptures

A recent research found insomnia as the potential risk factor for a brain bleed from a ruptured aneurysm along with more well-known risk factors of smoking and high blood pressure.

The study was published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open-access journal of the American Heart Association. More than 3 per cent of adults worldwide have unruptured blood vessel malformations in the brain called intracranial aneurysms, the majority of which will never rupture. About 2.5 per cent of intracranial aneurysms will rupture, resulting in a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), also called a brain bleed.

SAH is a type of stroke that occurs when a blood vessel on the surface of the brain ruptures and bleeds into the space between the brain and the skull.