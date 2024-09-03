What’s the best time to drink lemon water
Lemon water has always been popular as a drink of choice among health conscious people. From starting the day to before and after meals, drinking a glass of lemon water is a part of daily routine for many people. However, it is not that drinking lemon water at any time of the day provides equal benefits.
Rather, the benefits of lemon water vary based on the time one drinks it. So, based on the benefits you can just change the time of drinking lemon-water. Let’s check it out at a glance how your body can benefit from drinking lemon water at what time.
What happens when you drink lemon water before meal
Drinking a glass of lemon water right before a meal can help control hunger. Lemon water is rich in acid, which prepares the stomach for food digestion. This helps with easy absorption of the nutrients in food. Besides, drinking a glass of lemon water before meal helps reduce hunger. This reduces the rate of excessive calorie intake during meal.
What happens when you drink lemon water after meal
Lemons are rich in citric acid, which after entering the stomach helps with digestion. Drinking lemon water after having a heavy meal makes digestion easier. It also helps a lot to get rid of the discomfort usually caused after having a heavy meal.
Lemon water can also be beneficial for indigestion or heartburn. Apart from this, it helps to control the pH level of the stomach after meal. There is hardly anything better than lemon water to eliminate dehydration. And, most of the problems in the body start from dehydration actually. Drinking lukewarm lemon water helps meet the demand of hydration in the body.
Better keep this in mind
There is no right way of drinking lemon water. Based on your need you can drink it any time you want. So choose the right time for you to drink lemon water according to your lifestyle and physical condition. However, no matter whatever you do, do not drink lemon water on an empty stomach.
The acid in lemon water can have more harmful effects than benefit on an empty stomach. Plus, it can be harmful to the teeth. So it is better to wash your mouth after drinking lemon water. This way it will not damage the enamel on the teeth. Lastly, in case of having high blood pressure or diabetes, consult a physician before starting to drink lemon water regularly.