What’s the best time to drink lemon water

Lemon water has always been popular as a drink of choice among health conscious people. From starting the day to before and after meals, drinking a glass of lemon water is a part of daily routine for many people. However, it is not that drinking lemon water at any time of the day provides equal benefits.

Rather, the benefits of lemon water vary based on the time one drinks it. So, based on the benefits you can just change the time of drinking lemon-water. Let’s check it out at a glance how your body can benefit from drinking lemon water at what time.