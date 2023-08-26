Unhealthy traits are associated with early heart attacks, strokes

According to research presented at the ESC Congress 2023, middle-aged persons with three or more harmful features, such as a slightly elevated blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, and waist circumference, experience heart attacks and strokes two years earlier than their peers.

“Many people in their 40s and 50s have a bit of fat around the middle and marginally elevated blood pressure, cholesterol or glucose but feel generally well, are unaware of the risks and do not seek medical advice,” said study author Lena Lönnberg of Västmanland County Hospital, Västerås, Sweden.

“This scenario, called metabolic syndrome, is a growing problem in Western populations where people are unknowingly storing up problems for later in life. This is a huge missed opportunity to intervene before heart attacks and strokes that could have been avoided occur.”