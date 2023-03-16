Dengue treatment advances in animal trials

A new dengue treatment that could become the first to prevent and treat the virus has proven effective in initial trials in monkeys, according to new research.

Dengue is transmitted by mosquitoes and affects tens of millions each year, producing brutal symptoms that have earned it the moniker "breakbone fever".

It is endemic in dozens of countries, but no treatment exists, and two vaccines that have been developed are not yet universally approved.

Two years ago, researchers published work showing a compound could effectively prevent the virus from replicating in cell cultures and mice by preventing the interaction between two proteins.