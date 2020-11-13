Know your uterus

Most of these ailments can be treated with early detection and effective therapy. Here are some of the treatment options available:

Medical management: Many gynaecological problems such as small fibroids and cysts, abnormal bleeding etc can be treated with appropriate medications and supplements. If a woman has hormone imbalance, it can be treatment through hormone replacement therapy.

Hysteroscopy: This is a procedure that allows the doctor to inspect the inside of the uterine cavity to detect any abnormalities or growth. It is done by inserting a thin, tube-like instrument with a light at one end (hysteroscope) into the uterine cavity through the cervix.

Hysterectomy: This is surgical removal of the uterus. Total hysterectomy involves total removal of the body of the uterus and the cervix, while in some cases this may include removal of the fallopian tubes and the ovaries, depending on the extent of growth and infection.

Laparoscopic hysterectomy: It is a surgical procedure involving the removal of the uterus with the help of laparoscope, a thin lighted tube with a camera at the end. A small incision is made in the navel through which the laparoscope is inserted. The surgeon performs the procedure by seeing the images from this camera on a screen. Tiny incisions are made in the lower abdomen and the uterus is removed.