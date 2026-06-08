Why we catch colds in summer—and what to do about it

Temperature shock

Sudden changes in temperature can also be responsible for catching a cold. Keeping the air conditioner at a very low temperature can be harmful. Moving suddenly from a hot environment to a cold one, or vice versa, may trigger these cold-like symptoms.

Cold foods and drinks

Consuming ice-cold water, chilled beverages or ice cream in hot weather can also lead to a sudden onset of cold symptoms.

Dampness

While dry air is one problem, staying wet for too long is another. Lingering in clothes soaked by sweat or rain can cause your body temperature to<bha> drop </bha>and invite a cold.

Lack of sleep

The restless heat of summer or the shifting weather of the monsoon can disrupt sleep. If this persists for a few days, your immune system weakens, leaving you vulnerable to infection.