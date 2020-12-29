Medicinal cannabis for relief from menstrual cramps

As per a study published in the ‘British Medical Journal’, menstrual pain, heavy bleeding and low mood may be linked to nearly nine days of lost productivity per woman every year. A focus group study indicates that 84.1 per cent women reported the occurrence of menstrual cramps or primary dysmenorrhea during their menstrual cycles.

Periods are usually associated with mild, tolerable lower abdomen or back discomfort but the pain (dysmenorrhoea) can be severe enough to interfere with day-to-day activities. The existing solutions in modern healthcare and allopathic medicine system are known to have harmful side effects in long term.

In its endeavour to offer a more sustainable, herbal and ayurvedic solution for medical cramps, India’s first research to retail venture in the Ayurvedic Cannabis (Bhang) sector, HempStreet has announced the launch of medicinal cannabis based Trailokya Vijaya Vati.