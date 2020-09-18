Men, women experience similar rates of anxiety due to job insecurity

Contrary to the common belief, researchers have found that men and women might experience similar rates of anxiety due to job insecurity.

As more people work temporary gigs with little protection or fear layoffs in an unstable economy, job insecurity is on the rise. These stresses understandably contribute to poor mental health and feelings of anxiety.

But given gender disparities in the workforce - women are more likely to work temporary jobs and receive lower pay - researchers were curious whether job insecurity affected men and women differently.