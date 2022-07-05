Mindful interactions and relationships can bring about more harmonious, healthy workplace

A new study suggests the real payoffs emerge when an individual's mindfulness is translated into mindful interactions and relationships. Such interactions infused with intentionality, compassion and presence can bring about more harmonious and healthy organisations.

"An understanding of how individuals bring mindfulness with them to work, and how these practices may contribute to interaction and relationship quality, is especially relevant as work landscapes are ever-changing and interdependence is increasingly becoming the norm," said Christopher S Reina, PhD, an associate professor of management and entrepreneurship in the VCU School of Business.

In the study "Your Presence is Requested: Mindfulness Infusion in Workplace Interactions and Relationships," which was published in Organisation Science, Reina and management professors Glen E Kreiner, Ph.D., of the University of Utah; Alexandra Rheinhardt, PhD, of the University of Connecticut; and Christine A Mihelcic of the University of Richmond explore how individuals bring mindfulness to work and how it infuses their workplace interactions.