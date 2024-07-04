How depictions of depression seem to be misleading

According to a recent study conducted in Finland, people frequently receive inaccurate information on depression. The researchers claim that people find it more difficult to comprehend the reasons for their discomfort as a result of the false information.

The majority of mental health diagnoses are only descriptive. For instance, a diagnosis of depression does not identify the underlying reason; rather, it describes the range of psychiatric symptoms. However, depression is frequently discussed as a condition characterised by poor mood and other symptoms.

Researchers describe this as a form of circular reasoning, which means that psychiatric diagnoses are frequently talked about circularly, as if they described the causes of symptoms. This makes it difficult for people to understand their distress.