Mindful meditation can be beneficial in relieving pain

In a recent study, scientists at the University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine examined how mindfulness affected both brain activity and perception of pain. This research has been published in a journal called 'PAIN'.

The study, which was released on 7 July this year in PAIN, demonstrated that mindful meditation cut off the flow of information between brain regions responsible for pain perception and those that generate a feeling of self.

In the suggested process, pain signals still travel from the body to the brain, but because the person has less control over those painful feelings, they experience less pain and suffering.