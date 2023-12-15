Eating within 10-hour window is good for health

According to new findings from the largest UK community research project, eating within a 10-hour window improves mood, energy, and hunger. The outcomes of the trial were reported at the European Nutrition Conference by researchers from King's College London.

Intermittent fasting (IF), or restricting your food consumption to a set time frame, is a popular approach for losing weight. You limit your daily eating schedule to 10 hours and fast for the remaining 14 hours with a ten-hour window.

For example, if you start eating at 9am, you must finish by 7pm. Those who maintained a regular eating window outperformed those who altered their eating habits.