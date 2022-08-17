Daily activities more beneficial than longer periods of exercise

New research indicates a little bit of daily activity is more beneficial than longer periods of exercise spread out across the week and happily, it also suggests you don't have to put in a mountain of work every day.

It's a dilemma faced by many health-conscious people and new research from Edith Cowan University (ECU) is answering the question. This latest research indicates a little bit of daily activity could well be the most beneficial approach, at least for muscle strength.

And happily, it also suggests you don't have to put in a mountain of work every day.

In collaboration with Niigata University and Nishi Kyushu University in Japan, the four-week training study had three groups of participants performing an arm resistance exercise and changes in muscle strength and muscle thickness were measured and compared.