Short night-time sleep doubles risk of clogged leg arteries

Getting enough sleep is essential for maintaining optimal health and well-being. According to research published in the European Heart Journal - Open, an ESC journal, sleeping less than five hours each night is linked to a 74 per cent increased risk of developing peripheral arterial disease (PAD).

"Our study suggests that sleeping for seven to eight hours a night is a good habit for lowering the risk of PAD," said study author Shuai Yuan of the Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden. More than 200 million people globally have peripheral artery disease (PAD),2 where arteries in the legs are clogged, restricting blood flow and increasing the risk of stroke and heart attack.

Yuan said, "Insufficient night-time sleep and daytime napping have previously been associated with a raised risk of coronary artery disease which, like PAD, is caused by clogged arteries. In addition, sleeping problems are among the top ranked complaints in PAD patients. There are limited data on the impact of sleep habits on PAD and vice versa, and our study aimed to fill that gap."