Parent’s guide for children with COPD

A child who has frequent bouts of cold wheezes respiratory infections can have asthma if the parent is asthmatic. Signs of allergies are spotted in the child has signs of allergies which can be eczema the child wheezes almost all the time.

“Children with asthma should carry inhalers with them. Parents and schools should ensure clean air for children. Schools and homes should have clean and healthy air. Parents should also be cautious of not smoking during pregnancy”, suggests Dr Khilnani.

COPD can be diagnosed with Lung function tests and CT scans. COPD incidence is found to be the highest among children with both asthma and pneumonia in childhood. Care should be taken to treat these diseases in children. In most cases, asthma in children is cured in adults. However, children who have weak lungs develop COPD in later adult lives. Study shows that 11 per cent of children with severe asthma had COPD as young adults, and three out of four children with persistent asthma have low lung function by their early 20s. Usually, boys with asthma have a higher incidence of low lung function capability than girls.

“If a child has severe asthma, doctors recommend a spirometry test to be taken annually. It checks how much air you can breathe in and out, and how fast you can exhale air from your lungs. COPD can’t be cured, but timely care can help keep your lungs working well for as long as possible. Smoking plays a very active role in developing COPD, so active smoking as well as passive smoking should be avoided for such patients. Being alert about the symptoms of COPD also helps a lot to treat this at an early stage”, says Dr Khilnani.