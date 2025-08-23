Which foods can help increase good cholesterol (HDL)

The measurement of cholesterol levels in the blood or lipid profile has now become a routine health check-up. The lipid profile assesses the levels of several types of cholesterol present in the body, one of which is HDL.

HDL is mainly good or beneficial cholesterol in the blood and having it in higher amounts is desirable. Having too much cholesterol in the blood is a cause for concern. HDL is an exception in this case.

Rather, it is a matter of concern when HDL decreases. Let's get an idea about how to increase HDL and what causes it to decrease.