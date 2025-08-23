Which foods can help increase good cholesterol (HDL)
The measurement of cholesterol levels in the blood or lipid profile has now become a routine health check-up. The lipid profile assesses the levels of several types of cholesterol present in the body, one of which is HDL.
HDL is mainly good or beneficial cholesterol in the blood and having it in higher amounts is desirable. Having too much cholesterol in the blood is a cause for concern. HDL is an exception in this case.
Rather, it is a matter of concern when HDL decreases. Let's get an idea about how to increase HDL and what causes it to decrease.
Why is HDL good
HDL stands for High-Density Lipoprotein. In simple terms, it is referred to as ''good cholesterol''. It carries excess cholesterol from the blood to the liver, where it is either broken down or later expelled from the body.
The normal level of HDL cholesterol in the blood differs between men and women. Women tend to have higher HDL levels compared to men. This is due to the hormone estrogen. For women, a level of 50 milligrams/deciliter or higher is considered normal. For men, it is 40 milligrams/deciliter.
HDL is essential to reduce the levels of harmful cholesterol in the blood. It decreases the risk of heart disease. Additionally, it is helpful in reducing the risks of diabetes, stroke, and metabolic syndrome. It acts as an antioxidant. It prevents stress-related changes in the body.
Foods that increase HDL
HDL can be naturally increased. Regular exercise and walking are essential. Aerobic exercises play a particularly effective role in this regard. Therefore, one should try to stop smoking and lose weight. Additionally, some healthy fats should be included in the diet.
Often, alongside natural methods, doctors also prescribe supplements for some individuals. Certain medications that reduce harmful cholesterol can also help increase HDL. However, supplements or medications should only be taken under a physician’s advice.
Fish oil contains a high amount of omega-3 fatty acids, which help to increase HDL in the blood. Fruits like oranges, apples, and grapes contain HDL. Oats, barley, and brown rice can also be included in the diet. 'Extra virgin olive oil' can be used too.
Many people consume omega-3 fatty acid supplements day after day in hopes of increasing their HDL without necessity. It is not advisable to take supplements this way without a physician’s advice or necessity.
* Saif Hossain Khan is a medicine consultant at Popular Diagnostic Center in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.