Positive correlation between physical fitness and lower chances of Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's is a horrific disease to be diagnosed with, both for the people who have to suffer with it, as well as the people who are their caregivers. But does fitness have a positive role in reducing the chances of Alzheimer's? According to a new study, people who are more physically fit are less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease than people who are less physically fit.

The preliminary study was carried out by the American Academy of Neurology and will be presented at its 74th Annual Meeting being held in person in Seattle, 2 to 7 April, 2022 and virtually, 24 to 26 April, 2022.

"One exciting finding of this study is that as people's fitness improved, their risk of Alzheimer's disease decreased--it was not an all-or-nothing proposition," said study author Edward Zamrini, MD, of the Washington VA Medical Centre in Washington, DC, and a member of the American Academy of Neurology.