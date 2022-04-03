Pregnant women exposed to excessive disinfectants more likely to have children with asthma

Think twice before using disinfectants. According to a recent study, the excessive use of disinfectants by pregnant women may be a risk factor for asthma and eczema in their children.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Occupational and Environmental Medicine'. Disinfectants are used frequently in hospitals and other medical facilities, and the covid-19 pandemic has led to an increase in their use in medical settings and also more widely, including by the general population.

Exposure to disinfectants in the workplace has been linked to asthma and dermatitis previously in the workers exposed, but few studies have looked at the impact of disinfectant use during pregnancy and the subsequent development of allergic disease in children.