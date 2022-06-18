Prolonged sitting puts health at risk

Simon Fraser University has come up with new research, adding further weight to the contention that delayed sitting might be dangerous to your health.

A global review studying more than 100,000 people in 21 nations had found that individuals who sat for six to eight hours daily had a 12-13 per cent expanded risk for early demise and coronary illness, while the people who sat for over eight hours every day increased that to a sobering 20 per cent.

Co-led by Simon Fraser University wellbeing sciences teacher Scott Lear and Wei Li of Beijing's Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, the research was published in the journal 'Jama Cardiology'.