Prunes can prevent bone loss, protect against fracture risk

Daily prune consumption can prevent bone loss at the hip and protect against increased fracture risk in postmenopausal women, cites a new study.

The findings of the study led by the Pennsylvania State University have been published in the journal, 'The Advances in Nutrition'. The research was the first to demonstrate a favourable effect of prune consumption on bone mineral deposit at the hip and points to prunes as a food-based therapeutic option for protecting bone health.

Bone mineral density (BMD) is known to decrease rapidly after menopause and women over the age of 50 are more likely to experience hip fractures, which commonly lead to hospitalisation, diminished quality of life, loss of independence and shortened life span.