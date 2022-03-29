Prunes can prevent bone loss, protect against fracture risk

"Just a handful of prunes can easily be added to anyone's life," said California Prune Board's advisor Andrea N Giancoli, MPH, RD.
"Prunes pair with so many flavours and textures and work well for individualised nutrition plans. Mix them into salads, trail mixes, smoothies, savoury dishes--you name it. The naturally sweet flavour of prunes makes them a versatile ingredient or convenient snack for anyone," he added.
Under 100 calories per serving, prunes are a nutrient-dense fruit that packs a powerful punch of vitamins and nutrients known to influence bone status, namely boron, potassium, copper, and Vitamin K.
They are also rich in phenolic compounds which act as antioxidants. Enjoyed globally, Prunes are always in season, require no refrigeration, and are an accessible and nutritious snack for overall wellbeing.