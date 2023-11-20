Drinking beetroot juice may promote healthy ageing

A recent study has found that drinking beetroot juice promotes a mix of mouth bacteria associated with healthier blood vessels and brain function. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Redox Biology'.

Beetroot - and other foods including lettuce, spinach, and celery - are rich in inorganic nitrate, and many oral bacteria play a role in turning nitrate into nitric oxide, which helps to regulate blood vessels and neurotransmission (chemical messages in the brain).

Older people tend to have lower nitric oxide production, and this is associated with poorer vascular (blood vessel) and cognitive (brain) health.