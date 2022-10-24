Try these tips to avoid motion sickness when you travel next

Motion sickness, commonly known as sea sickness or car sickness, is a frequent inner ear disturbance caused by constant movement. Motion sickness can affect everybody, however people's susceptibility varies.

While it may be hard to avoid all instances of motion sickness, the tips below can help you avoid or minimise the severity of motion sickness.

What causes motion sickness? When travelling, some people get motion sickness, which occurs when the neurological system is confused by frequent motions, such as going up or down.

When compared to what the ear understands, the eye sends distinct signals to the brain. This uncertainty might make you feel ill and cause you to vomit. Try these things mentioned below next time you travel.