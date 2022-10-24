Try these tips to avoid motion sickness when you travel next

Watch what you eat or drink before travelling
Keep a watch on your food, drink, and alcohol consumption both before and during your vacation. Excessive drinking should be avoided, as should meals or beverages that 'do not agree with you' or make you feel particularly full.
Try acupressure technique
When faced with an emergency, acupressure can be quite beneficial. Identify a raised or rough area right below your wrist and press your middle and index fingers against it for up to 30 seconds.
This cure works like a charm and may help you get rid of any illness. This point is known as the "sixth point on the Pericardium route" in traditional medicine because it reduces nausea.
Carry your favourite aroma for rescue
Travelling with your favourite aroma or essential oils is usually a good idea. They not only smell good, but they also stimulate your senses and keep you diverted from the action.
As a result, smelling on them is a simple treatment in times of distress. Consider smells such as peppermint, lavender, cardamom, and even fennel.
Opt for healthy drinks
Caffeine overdose can occasionally cause anxiety and stomach problems. Herbal drinks and mixes might help to calm an upset stomach. Another alternative is to drink something fresh, such as apple juice.
If you have motion nausea frequently, you can drink this before your next trip. It can help you avoid vomiting up.
Choose least motion seat
If you are travelling via aeroplane chose a seat wisely, where you can move when required. The calmest section of an aeroplane is over the wing at the centre.
You may also experiment with changing your travel habits. Sitting in the front or centre seat while keeping your eyesight straight, obtaining fresh air in between lengthy journeys, or just stretching every now and then can all help to lessen the odds of being car sick.
If you are prone to motion sickness, try to limit your screen time and save the reading list for the hotel room.