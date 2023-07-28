Yoga benefits older women at risk of Alzheimer’s disease

According to a UCLA Health study, Kundalini yoga, a type of yoga that focuses on breathing, meditation, and mental visualisation, appeared beneficial for older women who had risk factors for Alzheimer's disease and were concerned about episodes of memory deterioration.

Using a type of MRI that measures activity in regions and subregions of the brain, UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behaviour researchers discovered that Kundalini yoga, which combines movement and meditation and focuses on breathing, mantra recitation, and mental visualisation, increased connectivity in an area of the brain that can be impacted by stress and is associated with memory decline.

The findings were published early online in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease. Led by psychiatrist Helen Lavretsky, UCLA researchers studied the effects of yoga compared to the gold-standard approach of memory enhancement training (MET) on connectivity in subregions of the hippocampus, a critical area of the brain for learning and memory.

MET is derived from techniques that use verbal and visual association and practical strategies to improve memory.