Ramadan tips during coronavirus pandemic

If your own health and that of your family is at risk, fasting and celebrating Eid will become uncertain. So maintain maximum precautions from now. Don’t go out unless absolutely essential. If you must go out, wear a mask. Avoid crowds and gatherings and maintain social distancing.

Keep in mind that taking care of your health itself is an important prayer. Try to perform prayers at home this year as much as possible. And, elderly people suffering from various diseases including diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and kidney problems should perform tarabih prayer at home rather than at the mosque. Anyone going to the mosque must follow all health rules. Wear a mask, sanitise or wash your hands after entering and leaving the mosque. Take your own prayer mat with you. And if you go out for any necessity, you must wash hands carefully and change your clothes upon return.

Don’t attend iftar or sehri outside and don’t invite anyone home. Don’t create gatherings to distribute food, zakat an other donations. Eat homemade healthy food. Drink enough water to avoid dehydration. Eat fruits and vegetables to increase immunity.