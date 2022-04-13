Regular cycling can improve mobility in patients with muscle degeneration

"Exercise really is medicine - we just need to get the message out," said Tarnopolsky, a professor of the departments of paediatrics and medicine at McMaster.
"Myotonic dystrophy is a progressive condition that will impair your mobility and can put you in a wheelchair. There is no cure for it and only regular exercise helps you achieve better function," he added.
He also said that some patients with MD are even advised by their doctors not to exercise, for fear of making their condition worse, but that is now proven false.
The study authors said previous research on mouse models showed a range of similar physiological benefits from regular exercise.
Tarnopolsky said that MD is the most commonly diagnosed type of muscular dystrophy in adults and the second most prevalent of all muscular dystrophies.
MD's main symptoms include severe skeletal muscle atrophy, general muscle weakness, reduced lung capacity and impaired heart function. Other symptoms may include cataracts, endocrine disorders including diabetes and gastrointestinal disorders. Roughly 19,000 Canadians live with either MD or another type of muscular dystrophy, Tarnopolsky said.
"MD itself is really a form of accelerated ageing," concluded Tarnopolsky.