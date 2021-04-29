Study suggests loneliness in men can lead to cancer

The findings of a recent study by the University of Eastern Finland researchers suggest that loneliness among middle-aged men is associated with an increased risk of cancer.

According to the researchers, taking account of loneliness and social relationships should thus be an important part of comprehensive health care and disease prevention. The findings were published in Psychiatry Research.

"It has been estimated, on the basis of studies carried out in recent years, that loneliness could be a significant health risk as smoking or obesity. Our findings support the idea that attention should be paid to this issue," project researcher Siiri-Liisi Kraav from the University of Eastern Finland said.