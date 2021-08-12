The wonders of saffron during pregnancy

Motherhood is undeniably a life-changing experience but it comes with great responsibility too. When you find out your pregnant, the first thing that probably comes to mind is taking care of your overall health and of the little one growing inside of you. Being healthy becomes very important to you. A balanced diet, good habits, and being happy are important; however, amid these, saffron is highly recommended during the nine months.

Saffron aka Kesar is an exotic spice, derived painstakingly from the flowers of Crocus sativus, which usually forms a part of several Ayurvedic recipes and has numerous health benefits.